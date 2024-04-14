Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,854,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $47.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

