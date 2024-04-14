Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IYF stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.