Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

