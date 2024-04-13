Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lovesac Stock Performance
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac
Analyst Ratings Changes
LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.
