The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.