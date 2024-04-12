AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

AGCO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 73,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 32.0% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 21,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

