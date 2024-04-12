Sandy Spring Bank Invests $1.04 Million in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,353,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,154,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $25,301,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Up 0.6 %

RVTY stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $139.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVTY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.