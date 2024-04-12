Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 323,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

