TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30.
In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $199,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,018.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,465 shares of company stock valued at $548,686. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
