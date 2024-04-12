ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. New Street Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 87.00.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 131.13 on Monday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 164.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of 83.94.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $480,194,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

