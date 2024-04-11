B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burford Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

BUR stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 56.17%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,631,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $110,137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 36.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

