Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

