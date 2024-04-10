Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. AAON comprises 3.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.09% of AAON worth $247,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 46.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 111.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 61.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,225,000 after acquiring an additional 610,949 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.86. 301,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,748. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $93.30.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.