Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.73% of Merit Medical Systems worth $163,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.31. 163,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

