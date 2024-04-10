Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 4,816,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.