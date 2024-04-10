Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $4.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

CDE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.