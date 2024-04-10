Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average of $188.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $218.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

