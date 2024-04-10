Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) PT at $8.65

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Stock Up 0.4 %

UAA opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.