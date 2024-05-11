Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 4,499,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

