Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $13.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 1,703,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

