Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 784,590 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,817.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 618,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $20.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 538,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

