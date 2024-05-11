Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.91 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Status has a market capitalization of $146.20 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03726419 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $3,415,847.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

