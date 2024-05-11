Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.7 %

TRIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.