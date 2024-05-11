Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,505. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.