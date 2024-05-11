Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 1,695,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 1.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 83.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

