PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 477,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,745,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310,842. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

