Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading Up 4.5%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.59. 1,289,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,958,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.