Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. 367,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 656,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $636.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 318,770 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

