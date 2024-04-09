VietNam (LON:VNH) Hits New 1-Year High at $382.00

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.81), with a volume of 51102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.81).

VietNam Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 370.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 335.62. The firm has a market cap of £104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -311.93 and a beta of 0.63.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

