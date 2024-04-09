Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 771 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.