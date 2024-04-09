iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.