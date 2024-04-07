Edmp Inc. Buys 567 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 3.8% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,654,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

