Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.35. 998,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,082. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.11 and a 200-day moving average of $478.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

