Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $257,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $4,349,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $663,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 1,376,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

