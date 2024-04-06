Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

