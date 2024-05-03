First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,061 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,615. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

