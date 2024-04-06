WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $61,378,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

