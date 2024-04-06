Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.87.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.