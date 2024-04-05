Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.24

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 1568105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
Vistra Trading Down 4.4 %
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vistra
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
