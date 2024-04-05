Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.87

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 258306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.