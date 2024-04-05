Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $15,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $14,999.80.

On Thursday, February 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $15,547.40.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

