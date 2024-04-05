Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.62

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 2293544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 571,247 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 407,159 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

