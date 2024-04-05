Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Reduced by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

