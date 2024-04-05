Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.06

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 7324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $546.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

