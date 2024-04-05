Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.
Kemper Stock Performance
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -29.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
