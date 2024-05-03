Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Releases Earnings Results

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Herbalife updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HLF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

