O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,006.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,094.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,018.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

