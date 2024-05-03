First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of SHG opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

