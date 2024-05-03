Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.