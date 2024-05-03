L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average is $202.31.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

